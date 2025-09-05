Italy: Indian diaspora thanks PM Modi for mention of Valmiki statue's installation in Mann ki Baat

Rome [Italy], September 5 : The Indian community in Italy's Camporotondo on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning the installation of Maharshi Valmiki's statue there in his Mann ki Baat episode.

The Indian Embassy in Italy appreciated India's gesture of gifting the statue.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "The Indian community in Camporotondo, Italy, are very grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting in his radio talk Mann Ki Baat, the installation of Maharshi Valmiki's statue in their town. They appreciated the Government of India's gesture of gifting the statue, which strengthens India-Italy friendship & cultural ties."

Indian community in Camporotondo, Italy are very grateful to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for highlighting in his radio talk #MannKiBaat, the installation of Maharshi Valmiki’s statue in their town. They appreciated the Government of India’s gesture of gifting the statue… https://t.co/rFR8FM2qqJ pic.twitter.com/EBa6M38sVf— India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) September 5, 2025

India and Italy are ancient civilisations with rich cultural heritage. Diplomatic relations between India and Italy were established in 1947. In 2023, both countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

On 2-3 March 2023, PM Meloni paid her first-ever state visit to India and was the Chief Guest at the Raisina Dialogue. During the visit, India-Italy bilateral relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership.

Both sides agreed to collaborate in cyber security, innovation, defence, outer space, green economy, energy security and transition, defence co-production and co-innovation, and blue economy. A start-up bridge between Indian and Italian start-ups was established.

PM Meloni participated in the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi in September 2023. She met PM Modi and discussed enhancing cooperation in defence & new and emerging technologies, MEA stated.

