Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni Clicks Selfie With PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni snapped a selfie during their meeting at the G7 summit in Italy. On Friday, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Apulia, southern Italy, to participate in the Outreach session of the G7 Summit.

The photograph, captured on Friday by Meloni during the summit in Italy's Apulia region, depicted both leaders smiling warmly.

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in bilateral discussions with various world leaders on a diverse array of topics. His talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni specifically focused on enhancing defence and security cooperation, with both leaders expressing optimism about furthering collaboration in the defence industry.

Modi arrived in Italy upon the invitation of Prime Minister Meloni. This visit marked his first foreign trip since assuming office for the third term earlier this month.