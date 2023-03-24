ITC Hotels launch Mementos Udaipur, its first Mementos property in India

New Delhi, March 24 ITC's Hotel Group has announced the opening of its first Mementos property by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur, under the new brand - Mementos.

With the Mementos brand, ITC Hotels bring bespoke experiences at immersive locations through atypical hotels and resorts that are unique by character, design or heritage and strive to co-exist with the environment and the community.

Nestled in close proximity to Nathdwara and Eklingji temple, 40 minutes from Udaipur airport and just 20 km from the city, Mementos Udaipur is spread over an area of around 50 acres and is an exquisite resort which holds the promise of a relaxed and an intimate getaway.

This hill-side resort blends classical elegance with a distinctive regional allure that's infused in its service, cuisine, rituals - promising a truly immersive experience. The resort has cluster villas with 117 keys; every villa opens to a beautiful view of the panoramic Aravali, bringing fine modern heritage set amidst an uninterrupted landscape which provides all the ingredients for an invigorating or intimate relaxed getaway. The clusters come with an exclusive pool, and a personal deck for bespoke moments.

Mementos Udaipur is one of nature's best kept secrets! It is set to transform the city's hospitality landscape with its offerings, making it an ideal destination for leisure travellers and events. The luxury property also has versatile meetings, banquets, and events space with over one lakh square feet of collective area. This includes a magnificent pillarless stateroom, spacious pre-function areas and sprawling lawns.

Mementos Udaipur's event spaces offer various options to guests making it a much sought after MICE and wedding destination.

Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said, "The addition of brand Mementos to our luxury hotels segment further strengthens ITC Hotels' luxury portfolio. Udaipur is rich in culture and tradition and celebrates poetry, literature, painting, sculpture and theatre. Building on the legacy of ITC Hotels' iconic properties in India, Mementos Udaipur is a befitting tribute to the rich heritage, grandeur and vibrant spirit of Rajasthan. We are confident that this world-class property will make a meaningful contribution to the tourism landscape of Rajasthan."

Vijendra Singh Choudhary, Owner, Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur, said, "On this momentous occasion, we are thrilled to be the first property under ITC Hotel's 'Mementos' brand which stands for luxury the Indian way in Udaipur. With ITC Hotels, expertise in this space, and our strength in delivering this landmark product, Mementos Udaipur, I am very confident that the property will enhance the tourism potential of Udaipur."

The sprawling Mementos Udaipur property symbolises traditions of the region through culinary marvels that include the heritage cuisine 'Kebabs & Kurries', an award-winning northwest frontier cuisine that has been fine-tuned through years of research by the celebrated chefs of ITC Hotels.

Mementos Udaipur will also house Royal Vega, offering a melange of flavours from the luxury vegetarian cuisine of India. Inspired by the city Udaipur is the Udai Pavilion, the all-day dining and a la carte restaurant offering a range of Indian and international cuisines.

Aravali Lounge, a boutique tea lounge, shall unveil unparalleled views of the Aravali hills. The Rock Bar will offer a range of exciting cocktails and more.

The ITC promise of responsible luxury comes with its commitment to the environment and its resources.

