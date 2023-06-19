"It's a milestone in our relationship": Foreign Secretary Kwatra on PM Modi's State visit to US

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the United States is a "milestone" in the bilateral relationship between the two countries, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Monday and noted that key elements of the ties will feature very prominently during the visit.

"It's a milestone in our relationship. You heard the External Affairs Minister say yesterday...It's a very significant visit, an important visit, a visit in which genuine and widespread deep interest in the United States," Kwatra said at a special briefing on the visit.

He said the visit would be very rich in both form and substance.

"PM is visiting the US on 21st through 23rd of June on the invitation of the US President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden," he said.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's first official State visit to the United States.

Ahead of the visit, India and US saw high-level interactions including the visit of US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to New Delhi.

PM Modi's visit will commence in New York, where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21. In December 2014, the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

PM Modi will thereafter travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening.

PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor