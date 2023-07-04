"It's a real honour to be...": UK International Trade minister after visiting Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 4 : United Kingdom's Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston, who is in India for UK-India trade and especially the FTA between the two nations, visited Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata and paid floral tributes to Rabindranath Tagore and said that it's been a "real honour" to be here and to get acquitted with the volume of his poems.

After visiting Jorasanko Thakurbari, Huddleston, while talking with ANI, said, "It was really amazing visit, actually. It's a beautiful building, and I think it's really important that we preserve these historic buildings. But of course, Tagore's memory is worth celebrating. I mean, I knew something about what he did but had no idea about the volume of art, the volume of poems, and all the visits, international visits at a time when actually it was quite difficult to travel internationally."

"So it's been a real honour to be here and have a little bit of culture amongst all the business and trade talk, but it's fantastic. And I say it's a beautiful building as well, and the team do such a great job. So it's been a real honour to visit," he added.

Yesterday, the International Trade Minister met Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman and MD of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, and Sanjiv Puri, the Chairman of ITC.

"Really productive meeting with Sanjiv Goenka - Chairman and MD of @rpsggroup. We discussed UK-India trade and how a UK-India FTA could help address obstacles to trade, reduce tariffs, and open doors for UK and India businesses - creating jobs and opportunities for economic growth," Huddleston tweeted.

In another tweet, he added, "A free trade agreement between the UK & India holds incredible opportunities for businesses. Delighted to meet Sanjiv Puri, the Chairman of @ITCCorpCom

(one of the largest private sector companies in India) and discuss the huge benefits an FTA can bring to both nations."

Before arriving in Kolkata, Huddleston, in a press release said, "The UK has a strong and enduring relationship with India and Bangladesh. Our trade with both has grown significantly over the past year, which shows our partnerships are reaching new heights."

"I want to use my first official visit here to show the UK's eagerness to work with both countries on shared challenges like climate change, using our collective expertise to deepen our trading relationship, spark economic growth, and create jobs," he added.

Transport is India's third biggest source of emissions, with road transport accounting for 90 per cent of transport emissions. India has set strong targets to boost electric vehicles (EVs) and the UK is well-placed to support this ambition by providing knowledge exchange, and access to finance and technology.

The Minister will announce a new project that will see the UK and Government of West Bengal join forces on a pilot to develop electric two-wheelers, such as motorcycles or scooters.

Huddleston will also launch a centre to enhance opportunities in the EV sector by partnering Indian businesses with elite academic and industrial institutions in the UK.

"West Bengal - the sixth largest state by economic value in India, with a GDP expected to reach 117 million Pounds this year - has set a target of developing 1 million electric vehicles in the next five years," the statement read.

"Alongside this, he will also facilitate the signing of an MoU between the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and the Government of West Bengal on skill development in sustainable and modern methods of construction. Through these three initiatives, UK businesses will be well-placed to customise and market EV technology and sustainable construction for this burgeoning market in India," it added.

Huddleston will also visit a waste processing company in Kolkata using cutting-edge green technologies supplied by UK business CDE Ireland to recycle construction waste into high-quality, reusable sand.

At a business roundtable, the Minister will speak to industry leaders on deepening the UK and India's economic ties - emphasising the opportunities that have already been unlocked from the UK-India Enhanced Trade Partnership.

The Minister will also discuss the economic benefits of a UK-India trade deal, currently being negotiated, that could cut red tape, reduce tariffs, and help UK and Indian companies do business.

After India, the UK minister will also stop at Dhaka to expand the trade relationship with Bangladesh.

