"It's great to see": German envoy thanks PM Modi for meeting singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann

New Delhi [India], February 28 : German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for his warm welcome to German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann. He stated that it is great to see Germany's fascination with Indian culture expressed in Cassandra's beautiful voice.

In a post on X, Ackermann stated, "Welcome to India dear @CassMaeSpittman! And thank you very much, dear Prime Minister @narendramodi for welcoming her so warmly. It's great to see Germany's fascination with Indian culture expressed in Cassandra's young and beautiful voice!"

He made the statement in response to PM Modi's post on X, where he talked about his meeting with Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Tamil Nadu's Palladam on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Cassandra Mae performed the song 'Achyutam Keshavam' and a Tamil song in front of the Prime Minister. At the same time, PM Modi was also seen enjoying the bhajan. PM Modi shared videos of his meeting with Cassandra Mae and her mother.

"Cassandra Mae Spittmann's melodious voice is widely known. In Palladam I met her and her mother. We had a wonderful conversation about Cassmae's love for Indian culture, music and food. The highlight of course was her singing Sivamayamaga in Tamil and Achyutam Keshavam!" PM Modi posted on X.

In October last year, PM Modi shared a video of Cassandra Mae Spittmann singing 'Vaishnava Jana To' on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

"Gandhi Ji's thoughts strike a chord with people all around the world! Do hear this soulful rendition of "Vaishnava Jana To" sung by CassMae, whom I had recently mentioned during #MannKiBaat. She has shared it on her Instagram page," PM Modi said in a post on X while sharing the video.

Earlier in September 2023, PM Modi, in an episode of his monthly address on the radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', said, "Indian culture and Indian music are now global. More and more people worldwide are getting attracted to them."

The Prime Minister played an Indian song sung by Cassandra Mae. "Such a melodious voice...and every word reflects emotions. We can also feel her attachment to God. You would be surprised to know that this voice is of a daughter from Germany. Her name is CassMae. 21-year-old Cassmae on Instagram is quite famous these days. German national Cassmae has never visited India. But, she is extremely fond of Indian music," PM Modi said after the song presentation.

Calling the German singer's passion "inspiring," the Prime Minister further added, "Such interest from someone who has never visited India, is inspiring. Cassmae is visually impaired since birth. But this challenge could not stop her from achieving this extraordinary...her passion for music and creativity was such that she started singing in childhood itself."

PM Modi said that Cassandra does not only sing in Hindi but in various other Indian languages as well. Notably, Cassandra Mae Spittmann became well-known for singing several Tamil song covers, particularly devotional songs, and has won praise for her accuracy and nearly flawless enunciation of the language's lyrics.

