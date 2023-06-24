"It's great when technologies, opportunities align with vision a leader has for the country": Boeing CEO Calhoun on PM Modi

Washington DC [US], June 24 : Boeing CEO David L Calhoun praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's airline industry and highlighted the remarkable pace of airport development in India and the significant international opportunities.

PM Modi met Boeing CEO in Washington DC today. After meeting him, Boeing CEO in an exclusive interview withsaid, "The most important takeaway is the PM's passion for India's development. He does have a specific interest in aviation, in aerospace. It is a big vision."

He emphasized the importance of India playing a significant role not only for the country but also for the broader region broadly in aviation and aerospace.

[{65ff8e10-f093-4a92-83ab-c0e6547db085:intradmin/ANI-20230623203347.jpg}]

"I would like for India to play a significant role not just for India but for the region broadly. I think it's great when technologies & opportunities align with the vision a leader has for the country and that's where we are," said Calhoun after meeting PM Modi.

He said that the welcome accorded to business and investment and opportunity speaks volumes about PM Modi's vision for India.

"I think, obviously not just to me, but to pretty much everybody who has interacted with him," he said.

The Boeing CEO further said that his company wants to support India as there is a huge domestic market that needs to be satisfied.

"At Boeing, we support that 100 per cent. There is a giant domestic market that needs to be satisfied. Airport development is now moving at a pace that the country's never seen before. And then maybe even bigger is the international opportunity where Air India is making enormous investments, new equipment, new skills, and new talents to be able to support that international traffic, which it deserves a big share of," he said.

The world's two largest jet manufacturers have announced record-setting deals driven by surging demand from regional airlines in India, signalling a possible resurgence for a commercial aviation industry battered by a years-long covid-induced malaise.

Air India has announced two major deals worth around USD 100 billion to buy 470 passenger planes from top aircraft manufacturers Airbus (with France) and Boeing (with United States).

Air India's deal with Boeing is for 190 737 MAXs, 20 787 Dreamliners and 10 777X jets, with the option to purchase an additional 50 737 MAXs and 20 787 Dreamliners, according to a company statement.

The airline's order with Airbus is for 210 A320neo and A321neo narrow-body jets and 40 A350 widebodies.

The deal reflects India's aspirations to be a world leader in the aviation sector, which is projected to require over 2,000 aircraft in the next 15 years.

The deal is expected to make India the third-largest player in the aviation sector and create new opportunities in aerospace manufacturing under India's 'Make in India-Make for the World' vision.

In a Tuesday announcement at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, France, Boeing said it has finalized an order for up to 220 commercial jets for the fast-growing Air India, with options for another 70 planes. The same airline firmed up an earlier deal for 250 jets from Airbus, Boeing's European rival.

Just a day earlier the Indian budget airline IndiGo placed a firm order for 500 Airbus A320 passenger jets. It's the largest deal in the history of commercial aviation.

India's Civil Aviation is among the fastest-growing aviation markets globally and will be a major growth engine to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024.

The nation's aeroplane fleet is projected to quadruple in size to approximately 2500 aeroplanes by 2038.

The White House issued a "fact sheet" on Thursday during PM Narendra Modi's state visit to the US which said AI's order for over 200 Boeing aircraft "will support more than one million American jobs across 44 states and contribute to the modernisation of the civil aviation sector in India."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor