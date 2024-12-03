"It's not our issue, will have no impact on trade with Adanis": Israeli Minister Nir Barkat

New Delhi [India], December 3 : Israel has no concerns about the recent allegations against Adani group in the US with Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, stating that it will not impact the country's ongoing projects with the Adani Group.

Aked if Israel was concerned about the Adani Group's investments in Israel following the indictment charges against the group in the US, Barkat said, "It's not our issue. It's not going to impact what is happening in Israel."

Speaking toon Tuesday, he highlighted Israel's innovative prowess and also emphasised the importance of the close relationship between both nations.

"Israel is a powerhouse of innovation. The areas we excel in are relevant to the global market. We have advanced industries. The close relationship between Israel and India - government to government and people to people, creates an ecosystem for scaling these ideas in India and influencing the rest of the region and world. India is on the right track," the Israeli minister said. .

Further, Barkat expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for their support during difficult times.

"On October 7, one of the first calls was from PM Modi. We as Israelis respect that. We understand how deep the relationship is. It's also an opportunity to say thank you to the whole govt of India. You (India) know how to stand beside us in times of trouble. We have a long good memory about India," Barkat tolld ANI.

The Adani Group holds a 70 per cent stake in Haifa port in northern Israel and is involved in projects with Israeli firms, including manufacturing military drones and commercial semiconductors.

A five-count criminal indictment was unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging prominent Indian executives, including Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, by linking them to an alleged bribery and fraud scheme.

On November 27, the Adani Group refuted the bribery allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against the Group's founder and Chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and MD CEO Adani Green Energy Vineet Jaain, in a filing with the stock exchanges. In its filing, AGEL has cited news reporting on the alleged bribery and corruption charges against Adani Officials as 'Incorrect'.

Adani Group Chairman recently said that every attack has made the group stronger, and every obstacle becomes a stepping stone for a more resilient Adani Group. The Adani Group Chairman also reflected on the consistent allegations made against his companies, including the attempt made by US short seller Hindenburg.

