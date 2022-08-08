I've slept with hundreds of women in my head: Elon Musk's father

London, Aug 8 Errol Musk, 76, who is father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has said that he is not a 'Lothario' (serial womanizer) but in his head, he has "slept with many women".

After revealing last month that he had a second child with his own stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, Errol now said that he is not a serial womaniser despite claims of countless lovers and fathering two children with his own stepdaughter, reports The Mirror.

"I wish I was a Lothario. I think every man would love to be one but I'm not," he was quoted as saying in the report.

"In my head I've slept with hundreds of women. Occasionally I find a woman that is attracted to me. (But) I've been on my own for at least three years," Errol added.

Errol, who now lives in South Africa, announced last month that he fathered a second child with the 36-year-old daughter of his former wife Heide.

When asked whether he was proud of his son Elon, he said: "One doesn't walk around saying 'I'm proud'.

"It's one of the seven deadly sins. Instead I would say I'm very thankful for Elon's achievements and that he is okay and managing."

Errol Musk said that he is not proud of his son, saying that Elon is unhappy with his own career progress.

In an earlier interview with the Australian radio The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Errol had said he was not proud of Elon's accomplishments.

It emerged in 2018 that Errol had baby Elliot Rush, nicknamed Rushi and now five, with Bezuidenhout, who is 41 years his junior and he had raised since she was four.

Elon Musk was reported to have gone "berserk" when he found out his South African engineer dad had a child with Bezuidenhout, who lived with him while growing up.

Errol was married to Bezuidenhout's mother, Heide, for 18 years and had two children together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor