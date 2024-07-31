J-K Students' Association thanks EAM Jaishankar for safe return of 3,500 Kashmiri students from Bangladesh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 : The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) expressed gratitude to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday for his prompt and effective intervention in facilitating the safe evacuation of over 3,500 Kashmiri students from Bangladesh amidst the recent wave of violence and unrest.

In a statement issued today, the National Convener of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, stated that almost all 3,500 Kashmiri students have safely returned to India and reached their native places with the prompt assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He expressed gratitude to S Jaishankar and the MEA team for their personal intervention and efforts in evacuating Kashmiri students who were stranded due to the ongoing crisis over reservation and job quotas in Bangladesh.

The unrest had led to widespread chaos, significantly impacting the academic activities and safety of students, particularly those from Kashmir.

"The Ministry has paid valuable attention to the Kashmiri students by coordinating and evacuating them back to India," Khuehami stated. "The Association took the matter up with the Ministry of External Affairs from the very first day. We express gratitude to Jaishankar for considering students' demands as a first priority and ensuring their evacuation."

Khuehami emphasised that the families of these students in Kashmir were anxious, frightened, and scared, and the successful evacuation brought immense relief. "All students have reached Kashmir safely and in good health," he said in a statement.

He also thanked the Government of India and the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh for their efforts in ensuring the safe evacuation of the stranded students.

The MEA and the Indian High Commissioner arranged for the safe and secure travel of students to the border crossing points or the airport.

The students were in commotion and chaos because of the tense situation and violence around them. Those who traveled by road returned through the Akhaura ICP, while others entered India through the Srimantapur ICP and Haridaspur ICP, he added.

Khuehami asserted that students who lost their passports or faced document issues were facilitated following interventions. The coordinated efforts ensured that every student reached their destination safely, marking a significant relief for their families.

The MEA's timely assistance not only brought the students home safely but also reassured many other students and their families.

"We hope to maintain this level of cooperation to support our students in future emergencies. The Association remains committed to supporting students in times of crisis and ensuring their secure return in any emergency situation," it added.

