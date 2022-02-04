Jaishankar appreciates Denmark's efforts in recognizing Indian COVID vaccines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday appreciated Denmark's effort in recognizing Indian COVID-19 vaccines after his conversation with Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod.

"Nice to talk to FM @JeppeKofod. Appreciate Denmark's recognition of Indian vaccines Covaxin and Covishield. Discussed our bilateral relations and the regional situation," tweeted Jaishankar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksan during the latter's state visit to India in October last year welcomed European Union's strategy on Indo-Pacific.

Further, India will increase its engagement with the Nordic nations on the eve of the second Indo-Nordic summit which is to be held this year in Copenhagen.

Further, during Danish's visit to India, both countries agreed to have warm and friendly relations and agreed to enhance efforts for reforming and strengthening multilateralism and a rules-based international order, including freedom of navigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

