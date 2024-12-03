Jaishankar calls for stronger global partnerships as India faces growing challenges

New Delhi [India], December 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at the CII Partnership Summit on Sunday, underlined India's growing role in the global arena and the need for stronger international partnerships amid a volatile global economy.

He also highlighted India's economic rise, the challenges of emerging technologies, and the country's efforts to improve its manufacturing and infrastructure capabilities, positioning India as a stabilising force and key contributor to global growth.

Jaishankar also stressed the importance of domestic development to strengthen India's credibility and attract international collaborations.

Speaking about the Indian economy, he said, "India, which has risen to the fifth position globally and is advancing further, needs more significant partnerships. Our stakes in the world are higher, our responsibilities greater, and the expectations of us more substantial. The case for international relationships is further strengthened by the state of the global economy. At a time of such volatility and uncertainty, India can act as a stabilising factor. We can contribute to global growth engines and advance technology."

Jaishankar addressed the variety of global challenges spanning multiple domains. He said, "On one hand, there are challenges in diversified manufacturing and improved logistics. On the other, we are entering an era of AI and EV, space and drones, green hydrogen and ammonia, clean and green technologies. Whether it is the orthodox demands or those of critical and emerging technologies, a common factor is human resources. The knowledge economy places a premium on innovation and creativity, which in turn demands more talent and skills. This need is especially pressing as much of the world contemplates a demographic crisis. The point is that the economic landscape we face is undergoing deep transformation. Responding effectively cannot be a national endeavor alone."

He added that these challenges have necessitated a "strategic transformation," where managing global difficulties requires building stronger partnerships.

Jaishankar further remarked that advancing partnerships internationally requires strengthening capabilities domestically. "The greater our capabilities, the broader our capacities, the more innovative our talent, the wider our skills, the more attractive we become as a partner," he noted.

A critical challenge, he said, is to scale up India's manufacturing to gain credibility abroad. "The government has significantly facilitated this process by addressing longstanding challenges in infrastructure and logistics. Today, the pace at which railways, roads, ports, and airports are being built is appreciated even beyond our borders. Indeed, the combination of Gati Shakti, making it easier to do business, and enhancing ease of living has had a synergetic impact on our business climate," the EAM said, adding, "In its third term, the early notable decisions of the Modi Government include the establishment of 12 new industrial nodes, an increased focus on infrastructure projects, and a push for skill and talent promotion to drive this growth. Our expectation is that Indian businesses will step forward more vigorously in this journey towards Viksit Bharat. Let us recognize that by making India a manufacturing power, we become reliable partners in creating resilient supply chains. Moreover, it is only when there is a well-established industrial culture that we truly become generators of technology. These twin outcomes can significantly help de-risk a fragile and anxious global economy."

On India's cultural significance, he noted, "India is steadily expanding its economic, political, diaspora, and cultural footprint in the world. We know that the world's image of India is shaped by actual experiences, whether of individuals, corporations, or organisations. Partnerships abroad will only be as effective as those forged at home."

