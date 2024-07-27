Jaishankar calls on int'l community to be robust in combating terrorism

Vientiane [Laos], July 27 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the international community to be robust in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, dismantle terror sanctuaries and UN-proscribed terrorism financing networks and tackle cybercrime.

He expressed India's strong support for ASEAN unity, centrality and ASEAN outlook in the Indo-Pacific during his participation at the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum in Vientiane.

Jaishankar said that only international cooperation can ensure that the global commons are secure and global goods are delivered. He stressed that the nations should be robust in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and dismantle terror sanctuaries and UN-proscribed terrorism financing networks.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Participated at the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum #ARF in Vientiane today. Highlighted that: Covid, Conflict and Climate highlight our predicament today. Solutions can only emerge through Cooperation - economic, political, technological and connectivity. Neither the deployment of new technologies nor the interdependence of globalization must be unfairly leveraged. Only international cooperation can ensure that the global commons is secure and global goods are delivered. Be robust in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, dismantle terror sanctuaries and UN-proscribed terrorism financing networks and tackle cybercrime. #ARF can make a difference."

External Affairs Minister stressed that Quad complements ASEAN-led mechanisms in their effort to make the region stable, secure and prosperous through the delivery of people-centric benefits. He stated that India remains steadfast in its commitment to contributing to ASEAN Regional Forum activities over the coming years.

"Strong support for ASEAN unity, centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP). Synergy between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and the AOIP. Recognise the importance of maritime safety and security, freedom of navigation and overflight and peaceful resolution of disputes in the region, in accordance with international law, especially UNCLOS 1982. Quad complements ASEAN-led mechanisms in their effort to make the region stable, secure and prosperous through delivery of people-centric benefits. India remains steadfast in our commitment to contributing to #ARF activities over the coming years," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings and discussed the bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global issues.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Met with FM @HakanFidan of Turkiye on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Vientiane. Discussed our bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global issues."

Jaishankar called on Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and raised the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centres.

In a post on X, he said, "During my call on the Prime Minister of Lao PDR, took up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centers. Appreciate the ongoing cooperation of Lao PDR government in the rescue and relief of our citizens. Also discussed the matter with the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand."

On the sidelines of ASEAN events in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday, Jaishankar held meetings with his counterparts from South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and the European Union.

