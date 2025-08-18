Jaishankar, Chinese Foreign Minister hold bilateral meeting

New Delhi [India], August 18 : Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a two-day visit and held a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Wang Yi, who is also a Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, arrived in India for a visit at the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

External Affairs Minister spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there will be important engagements of the India-China Special Representatives and on bilateral relations during the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister.

"Welcome to FM Mr. Wang Yi of China as he arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. Important engagements of the India-China Special Representatives and on bilateral relations over the next two days," he said in a post on X.

China on Monday said it is willing to use Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India and the upcoming 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives on the Boundary Question as an opportunity to strengthen relations with New Delhi.

"China is willing to take the opportunity of the visit to India to work together with the Indian side in implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, properly manage differences, and promote the sustained, healthy, and stable development of China-India relations," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said when asked about China's expectations regarding Wang Yi's visit.

Wang's visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

