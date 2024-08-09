Jaishankar congratulates javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for bagging silver in Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 9 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday congratulated Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for his silver medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar said that he has made everyone proud with his performance there.

"Congratulate Neeraj Chopra for a great silver medal performance at #Paris2024 . Your achievement has done us all proud," the EAM said.

Chopra's best throw came on his second attempt, but he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold.

His first and third attempts were invalidated by red flags, and his final three attempts were also fouls.

Despite his strong performance in the qualification round, where he threw 89.34 meters, Chopra could not surpass his season best in the final. His 89.45-meter throw was his second-best performance but not enough to retain his gold.

He looked under pressure before taking the run and the Indian javelin thrower crossed the line once again and was given a red flag in his fifth attempt. His last and sixth attempt was also disqualified after he crossed the line while throwing.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold with a throw of 92.97 meters, breaking the previous Olympic record held by Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen in Beijing in 2008.

After the match, Neeraj Chopra spoke withand said, "We all feel happy whenever we win a medal for the country. It's time to improve the game now. We will sit and discuss and enhance our performance."

Chopra said that the competition was tough and that every athlete has their day, adding, "Today was Arshad's day. I gave my best, but some things need to be addressed and worked on." He expressed confidence in India's future Olympic prospects, saying, "India played well (at the Paris Olympics). Our national anthem may not have been played today, but it will be heard in the future."

The Indian contingent in Paris has managed to win five medals so far.

