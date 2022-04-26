Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with his Netherlands counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with Netherlands Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and held a discussion over bilateral cooperation, including water and agriculture.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that they discussed the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict.

"Glad to meet FM @WBHoekstra of Netherlands. A good discussion on bilateral cooperation, including water and agriculture. Also spoke about the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar held talks with Poland counterpart Zbigniew Rau where both sides shared their commitment to growing India-Poland partnership. The EAM also expressed gratitude to the Poland FM for facilitating the evacuation of Indians from conflict-ridden Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor