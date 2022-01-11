Jaishankar expresses grief over demise of EU parliament president David Sassoli

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed condolences over the demise of David Sassoli, the President of the European Parliament.

The Foreign Minister also recalled his "warm personality" and "incisive mind" from the meetings between the two leaders.

"Saddened to hear of the passing away of David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament. Recall from our meetings his warm personality and incisive mind. Condolences to his family," Jaishankar tweeted.

The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, has died in Italy due to a dysfunction of his immune system, according to a tweet from his spokesman early Tuesday (local time), reported CNN.

"The @EP_President David Sassoli passed away at 1.15 a.m. on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano (PN), Italy, where he was hospitalized. The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours," spokesman Roberto Cuillo said.

Taking to Twitter, Cuillo said that Sassoli, 65, had been in hospital in Italy since December 26 as he was suffering from a serious complication due to a dysfunction of his immune system, reported the news channel.

Notably, in 2009, Sassoli joined Italy's centre-left Democratic Party.

The European Parliament is an important forum for political debate and decision-making at the EU level.

The Members of the European Parliament are directly elected by voters in all Member States to represent people's interests with regard to EU law-making and to make sure other EU institutions are working democratically.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor