Jaishankar extends congratulations on Latvian Indepedence Day

New Delhi [India], November 18 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Latvia on its Independence Day.

In a post on the social media platform, X, Jaishankar said, "Congratulations to FM @Braze_Baiba and the Government and the people of Latvia on their Independence Day".

Congratulations to FM @Braze_Baiba and the Government and the people of Latvia on their Independence Day. Will continue efforts to advance our bilateral ties. 🇮🇳 🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/oX1FuDD5Kw — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 18, 2024

He emphasised that India will continue efforts to advance the bilateral ties between the two countries. India and Latvia share warm and friendly relations that are expanding steadily across various fronts.

Latvia became an independent nation in 1991 and was a part of the Soviet Union until 1991. It is a member of the EU, Eurozone, Schengen visa regime, and NATO.

India recognized Latvia as a sovereign and independent State in 1991. Diplomatic relations were established shortly thereafter on 20 December 1991.

As a part of India's efforts to further cement ties with the Baltic state, India operationalised the Indian Mission in Latvia from July earlier this year.

This step will help expand India's diplomatic footprint, deepen political relations, enable the growth of bilateral trade, encourage investments and economic engagements, facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts and strengthen sustained political outreach in multilateral for a, the Ministry of External Affairs shared in its press statement.

The Indian Mission in Latvia will also better assist the Indian community and protect their interests. The two countries have seen frequent high-level interactions between the leaders.

On the trade and investment front, Latvia's location affords access to ice-free deep-water ports and good rail and road links act as a gateway for trade between east and west.

Former Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins had visited India earlier this year to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

At the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins said that relations between India and Latvia as well as the European Union were progressing in a positive direction.

While speaking to ANI, he had observed, "The diplomatic relations with India and Latvia are actually very good. And the relationship between the European Union and India is also growing and developing in a very positive direction."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor