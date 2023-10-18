Jaishankar hails India-Vietnam strategic ties, calls it a "source of security, stability"

Ho Chi Minh [Vietnam], October 18 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed India-Vietnam strategic ties and called it a "source of security, stability and progress in the region," while reaffirming the long maritime tradition between the two nations.

Jaishankar reiterated that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership built on the long maritime tradition while visiting INS Sudarshini docked in Ho Chi Minh City at the Saigon Port on Wednesday morning

Sharing on his official social media, 'X', Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to visit INS Sudarshini which docked in Ho Chi Minh City this morning. Its visit reaffirms our long maritime tradition. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has built on that, emerging as a source of security, stability and progress in the region."

Jaishankar later interacted with the young crew, Vietnamese military personnel and senior officials. Additionally, he interacted with the Indian diaspora in Ho Chi Minh City at an event organised by the Consulate General of India and appreciated their contribution to furthering India-Vietnam relations.

Jaishankar was an official visit to Vietnam from October 15 to 18 at the invitation of Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

EAM Jaishankar called on Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and also held discussions with the Chairman of the External Relations Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Hoai Trung.

"The two Ministers co-chaired the 18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting on economic, trade, scientific and technological cooperation and reviewed progress on India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership including bilateral cooperation in various fields," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

They both signed agreed minutes of the Joint Commission meeting outlining ways to enhance trade, business exchanges, economic cooperation in the energy, financial, mineral, information technology, healthcare, agriculture, connectivity, defence and security, advanced technologies, education and training, development cooperation, justice, tourism, think-tank, cultural and people-level exchanges.

Moreover, they also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

India and Vietnam enjoy longstanding close ties, mutual trust and appreciation for each other.

"The two sides recognized that as two fast-growing economies, there are emerging opportunities to intensify trade, business and economic exchanges." the statement added, further noting that the defence and security cooperation which are the key pillars of their engagement will also be deepened.

Furthermore, close bonds of affinity and culture among the people visible in Buddhist connections, the popularity of yoga, academic ties, heritage monuments, cultural exchanges and province-level engagements will also be enhanced.

During Jaishankar's visit to Vietnam, the two ministers visited the historical Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi where a Bodhi tree presented by the then President of India to the Vietnamese President was planted 64 years ago. The tree symbolised the shared heritage of Buddhism between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, EAM also visited Phat Tich Pagoda dating back one thousand years which was one of the centres for Buddhist exchanges with India and other countries.

Moreover, he inaugurated a bust of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Bac Ninh city.

Later, EAM met Politburo Member and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen in Ho Chi Minh City.

"They appreciated the dynamism of business and cultural connections with the city as well as opportunities for expanding cooperation with India," the statement said.

He then attended the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh City in Tao Dan Park and highlighted the significance of the values and beliefs of Mahatma Gandhi in modern scenarios.

