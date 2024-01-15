Jaishankar highlights "perceptible increase in threats" to maritime commercial traffic during Iran visit

Tehran [Iran], January 15 : Amid maritime security challenges including in the Red Sea, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke about the "perceptible increase in threats" to the safety of maritime commercial traffic in an important part of Indian Ocean and said there have been some attacks in the "vicinity of India".

He said threats to maritime commercial traffic also have a bearing on India's energy and economic interests.

Jaishankar made the remarks while addressing a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart H Amir Abdollahian in Tehran on Monday.

"We also exchanged perspectives and assessments on certain regional and global issues and developments. As you are all aware, there have also been recently a perceptible increase in threats to the safety of maritime commercial traffic in this important part of the Indian Ocean," he said.

"The Minister (Abdollahian) also referred to it. We have even seen some attacks in the vicinity of India. This is a matter of great concern to the international community. Obviously, it also has a direct bearing on India's energy and economic interests," he added.

The EAM also said that this situation would not benefit any party.

"This fraught situation is not to the benefit of any party and this must be clearly recognised," he also said.

There have been attacks on cargo ships in the Indian Ocean region.

The vessels that came under attack included the India-bound MV Chem Pluto, which was carrying 21 Indians onboard. The vessel was later escorted by Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram to the Mumbai coast.

In the joint press conference, Jaishankar also said that his discussions with the Iranian Foreign Minister also focused on regional developments in Afghanistan, and the conflict in Ukraine. He expressed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and underlined the significance of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Iran.

It is his first to Iran after its membership in the BRICS was approved in September 2023.

Jaishakar also met Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development on Monday and discussed establishing a "long-term cooperation framework" for Chabahar Port, a strategic maritime facility situated on the southeastern coast of Iran.

