Jaishankar holds bilateral meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau

New York [US], September 23 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with Carlos Pinto Pereira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau.

The two foreign ministers met in New York on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

#WATCH | New York: EAM Dr S Jaishankar holds a bilateral meeting with Carlos Pinto Pereira, Guinea-Bissau Foreign Minister on the sidelines of UNGA. pic.twitter.com/Z1lUW0rh2F—(@ANI) September 23, 2023

Prior to meeting with Pereira, Jaishankar held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Egypt, Uganda and Cyprus.

With his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, Jaishankar took stock of great progress in India-Egypt ties. Shoukry also lauded India's G20 presidency.

"Great to see my friend FM of Egypt Sameh Shoukry in New York on #UNGA78 sidelines. Appreciate his warm words for the Indian Presidency of G20. Took stock of the great progress in our bilateral cooperation. 2023 has been a landmark year in India-Egypt ties. Committed to take them forward," posted Jaishankar on X.

Day-1 of Jaishankar's visit was a busy one, full of engagements with his counterparts from multiple countries on the sidelines of the 78th United National General Assembly.

The significant day for the EAM began with the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting which included the foreign ministers of the four-nation bloc External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa.

Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation for a week-long visit to New York, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly. Jaishankar is scheduled to address a High-Level session of the 78th UNGA on September 26, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

