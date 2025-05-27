Jaishankar interacts with participants of professional course for foreign diplomats at SSIFS

New Delhi [India], May 27 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday interacted with participants of 72nd Professional Course for Foreign Diplomats at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and spoke about the growing interest in international relations and changes underway in the global order.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to interact with participants of 72nd Professional Course for Foreign Diplomats at @SSIFS_MEA. Spoke about the growing public interest in international relations and changes underway in the global order. And how both have transformed the way diplomacy is conducted."

On May 26, Jaishankar chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament on External Affairs.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Chaired the Consultative Committee Meeting of MEA this morning in Delhi. Discussed Op Sindoor and India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Underlined the importance of sending a strong and united message in that regard."

According to sources, the panel was informed that the Government wanted to go for high-value targets and hit them early. The strikes had an impact on the credibility and morale of the Pakistani Armed Forces. The fact that they were incapable of protecting these terror epicentres had exposed them.

The panel was informed that apart from three countries, no one had criticised India's position on Operation Terror. All nations appreciated India's stand against terror. There was a great appreciation of India's right to defend itself. In this context, the statement recently made by the German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul was highlighted.

