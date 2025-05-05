Jaishankar interacts with scholars of 4th Kautilya Fellows Program, highlights India's rising capabilities and its contribution to world

New Delhi [India], May 5 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with scholars of the 4th Kautilya Fellows Program 2025 and highlighted India's rising capabilities and deepening contribution to the world as an economic player, first responder and development partner. He mentioned how the world's perspective about India has evolved over the years.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to join @swapan55 for an interaction with scholars of 4th Kautilya Fellows Program 2025. Spoke about India's rising capabilities and our deepening contribution to the world - as an economic player, a development partner, a talent hub and a first responder. And how the world's perception of India has evolved over the years."

The 4th edition of the Kautilya Fellows Programme, a year-long fellowship on Contemporary India Studies, has been announced by India Foundation in association with the Ministry of External Affairs.

According to a statement from the Consulate General of India in Houston, the Kautilya Fellows Programme (KFP) is a prestigious year-long fellowship that delves into the intricacies of Contemporary India Studies. The 4th edition of KFP commences with a 6-day on-site study program in New Delhi, followed by virtual intellectual engagements throughout the year.

On Sunday, EAM Jaishankar highlighted India's expanding engagement in polar regions, noting that the country has been active in the Antarctic for over four decades and has recently strengthened its Arctic involvement through a dedicated policy and international collaborations.

Emphasising the importance of the Arctic, Jaishankar said that as one of the world's youngest countries, India's future is closely tied to what happens in the region, which will have global consequences.

Speaking at the Arctic Circle IndiaForum 2025, the Union Minister said, "We have had a growing involvement with the Arctic. We had an even earlier involvement with the Antarctic, which is now more than 40 years. We have come up a few years ago with an Arctic policy. We have agreements with KSAT on Svalbard, which is relevant to our space. As the country with the most young people on this planet, what happens in the Arctic is of extreme importance to us...Given the direction in which things are moving, the consequences are going to be felt not just by us but by the entire world."

"Given the Arctic's trajectory, its impact will be global, making it everyone's concern. Warming is opening new routes, while technological and resource dimensions are set to reshape the global economy. For India, this matters deeply as our economic growth accelerates," Jaishankar said. The EAM further said that the Arctic's future is closely tied to global developments, including shifting dynamics within the US political landscape.

