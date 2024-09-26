Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss bilateral cooperation, urgent international issues

New York [US], September 26 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York and discussed key matters on the bilateral cooperation agenda and urgent international issues.

The urgent international issues discussed included preparations for the BRICS Summit and "Ukraine settlement," a Russian Foreign Ministry statement said.

Jaishankar and Lavrov agreed to continue coordinating interactions between Russia and India within the key multilateral formats.

"The two Ministers discussed key matters on the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as urgent international issues, including preparations for the upcoming #BRICS Summit in Kazan, the Ukraine settlement, as well as the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region in connection with the Western attempts to bring NATO elements into this region," the statement said.

Jaishankar said he and Lavrov discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues. "Met FM Sergey Lavrov this afternoon at #UNGA79. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and regional issues," he posted on X.

It was the second meeting between two leaders within a month. Jaishankar and Lavrov held a meeting on the sidelines of the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Saudi Arabia on September 9.

Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to the US, met several delegates and diplomats on the sidelines of UNGA, including Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Nurtleu, Morocco Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, among many others.

Jaishankar held a meeting with the Belgian PM and discussed manufacturing and technology cooperation as well as exchanging their views on the situation in Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Glad to meet PM Alexader De Croo on the sidelines of UNGA 79 today. Discussed manufacturing and technology cooperation. Also exchanged views on Ukraine," he said in a post in X.

Jaishankar also held talks with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis and discussed an array of topics, including shipping, energy, mobility, connectivity, and defence.

Jaishankar also met UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and held talks with him on strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Good meeting with UK FS David Lammy on the sidelines of UNGA 79. Carried forward our conversations on strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed the conflict in Ukraine," Jaishankar said in another post in X.

Jaishankar also met his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong. Taking to X, he wrote, "Catching up with Quad partner FM Senator Penny Wong at UNGA79."

