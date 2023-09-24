Jaishankar meets counterparts from Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina on sidelines of UNGA

New York [US], September 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the foreign minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sunday in New York.

Armenia and India's relations have been established since New Delhi recognized the independent Republic of Armenia on December 26, 1991, and after that, an ambassador in Moscow was concurrently accredited to Yerevan.

Earlier, in September, the India Eurasia Trade Council (IETC) organized the India-Armenia Conference 2022 in Bengaluru where participants discussed with the Ambassador of Armenia the issues and prospects of the bilateral economic cooperation and presented several interesting proposals aimed at jointly implementing them.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković in New York.

The World leaders, notably are in New York for the UNGA session that is taking place there currently.

Notably, EAM Jaishankar is in New York to lead the Indian delegation for the UNGA session where he will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. After concluding his visit to New York, he will travel to Washington, DC.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis and foreign ministers of other nations arrived to attend the India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development event. The event took place on Saturday(local time) in New York. The leaders posed for the pictures before the start of the event.

Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with Cambodia's Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Manet Hun on the sidelines of 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He also held a meeting with Guinea Bissau counterpart Carlos Pereira and discussed expanding development partnership and enhancing trade and investment between two nations.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "Good to meet FM Carlos Pereira of Guinea Bissau on #UNGA78 sidelines. Discussed expanding our development partnership and enhancing our trade and investment."

EAM S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos here on Saturday on the margins of the 78th UNGA session. After shaking hands, both the leaders held bilateral talks in the presence of officials from both sides.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Nice to meet Foreign Minister @ckombos of Cyprus this morning. Conveyed best wishes to President @Christodulides. Talked about follow-up steps to my visit last December. India’s interest in the Mediterranean is steadily growing. Cyprus will always be a valued partner."

