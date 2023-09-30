Jaishankar meets Raimondo, Austin; attends meeting with US defence industry

Washington DC [US], September 30 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with the US Defence Industry at US-India Business Council and discussed about strategic convergence and technology collaboration.

The EAM also met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

“A stimulating meeting today with US defence industry at @USIBC. Discussed how strategic convergence, technology collaboration and easier to do business are coming together to transform our defence partnership,” Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

During his meeting with Raimondo, the two leaders agreed to enhance the momentum of collaboration and economic partnership between the two nations.

“Great to see Secretary of Commerce@SecRaimondo. We appreciated the significant progress in technology collaboration and economic partnership this year. Agreed to enhance their momentum,” Jaishakar stated.

He also discussed India-US bilateral defence cooperation and global security challenges with Lloyd Austin.

“Delighted to meet Secretary of Defense @SecDefLlyod Austin. Productive conversation on our bilateral defence cooperation. Useful exchange on global security challenges,” he added in subsequent post.

Earlier on Thursday, Jaishankar met his US counterpart Antony Blinken. The two leaders discussed the potential of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and also the upcoming 2+2 Dialogue, in particular in the areas of defence, space, and clean energy.

The EAM also met US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and discussed the expanding trade and economic relationship between India and the US.

He also held a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Both sides recognized the tremendous progress in bilateral relations this year and discussed taking it forward.

Jaishankar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Notably, Jaishankar is on a visit to the US from September 22-30.

