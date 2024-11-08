Jaishankar meets Singapore Foreign Minister, discusses regional, global developments

Singapore City [Singapore], November 8 : On the second leg of his two-state visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who landed in Singapore on Friday met with Singapore's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan.

Sharing the details on the social media platform X, Jaishankar noted that the two leaders discussed the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore and also shared perspectives on regional and global developments.

Always a pleasure meeting my good friend FM @VivianBala. Appreciated the progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Shared perspectives on regional and global developments. 🇮🇳 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/lj4x85rm5R — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 8, 2024

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also met Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and discussed with him ways to take forward a contemporary bilateral partnership, with a focus on areas like industrial parks, innovation and semiconductors.

Jaishankar also addressed the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN - India Network of Think Tanks. During his speech, he said, "As India's engagement with Indo-Pacific and Quad deepens, ASEAN centrality and cohesion will continue to be a guiding principle".

The Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

India has a strengthened and multi-faceted relationship with ASEAN which is expressed through the Act East Policy.

The EAM will also meet the leadership of Singapore to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further enhance the bilateral relationship.

India and Singapore have a close bilateral relationship. Singapore has played an important role in reconnecting India to the countries of Southeast Asia since the inception of the Look East Policy in the early 1990s. The Indian community has a significant presence in Singapore and constitutes about 9.2 per cent of the total population of the country.

The visit by Jaishankar comes on the heels of the three-day state visit of Dr. Ng Eng Hen, Singapore's Minister of Defence, to India. During his visit, he had co-chaired the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue in New Delhi, with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

Singapore has been an integral partner of India's Act East Policy. Expressing confidence in the relationship shared between the two countries, Singapore's Defence Minister Hen had remarked, "From Singapore's perspective, India has always been part of the East. Whether you choose to act or look, we consider you part of the area."

Jaishankar is on a two-state visit, namely to Australia and Singapore.

The Australian interactions lasted from November 3 to November 7 and saw the External Affairs Minister holding meetings with various groups of the Australian society to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Jaishankar's visit to the two countries is set to boost the warm and friendly ties India shares with them.

