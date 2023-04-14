Jaishankar pays tribute to Mozambican freedom fighters during 3-day visit

Maputo [Mozambique], April 14 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tribute to the leaders of Mozambique's freedom struggle at the Heroes Square on Friday morning.

"Paid homage to the leaders of Mozambique's freedom struggle at the Heroes Square this morning. Remembering them brings the Global South together," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Mozambique, arrived in the country's capital Maputo on Thursday. He was welcomed with an energetic Mozambican welcome.

Mozambique is a country in southeastern Africa.

"Arrived in Maputo to an energetic Mozambican welcome. Thank Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Manuel Jose Goncalves for the warm reception," Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday, adding, "Look forward to productive discussions," he further wrote.

Earlier, on Thursday, Jaishankar visited a temple in Maputo and interacted with the Indian community there. "Offered my prayers at the Shree Vishvambhar Mahadev Mandir in Maputo this evening. So glad to interact with the Indian community there," the EAM wrote on Twitter.

While meeting the Indian community representatives and friends of India at the reception hosted by High Commissioner in Maputo on Thursday evening, Jaishankar underlined the significance of the time-tested and historic relationship that is expanding between the two nations.

The EAM, during a press conference in Maputo on Thursday, recalled the Speaker of the Assembly of Mozambique, Esperanca Bias' visit to India last year. He said the two "reviewed their political cooperation and economic cooperation. She urged me towards a greater expansion of our bilateral partnership. That is what I will be doing over the next two days."

Jaishankar said that it is important for India, and Mozambique to have "regular parliamentary exchanges and it is appropriate that I begin my visit by coming to the National Assembly."

"It's a very good start to the visit and I am sure that over the next few days, there will be many more important conversations," he said.

Asked if BRICS is looking at trading in its own currencies, the EAM said: "Trade settlement is something which different countries are discussing. It is not something we are discussing within the BRICS. Individual countries have different positions on this matter."

He also took a ride in a 'Made in India' train with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala.

Jaishankar appreciated the chief managing director of the infrastructure company, Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), Rahul Mithal, for joining him on the journey.

Sharing his experience, Jaishankar wrote on Twitter, "Took a ride in a 'Made in India' train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala. Appreciate CMD RITES Rahul Mithal joining us on the journey."

The External Affairs Minister also had a press conference on the moving train alongside Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala.

"A novel experience: conducting a Press Conference in a moving train," Jaishankar tweeted.

