Jaishankar receives Japan envoy for farewell call

New Delhi [India], September 18 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday received Japan's Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki for a farewell call.

Jaishankar appreciated Suzuki's contributions in deepening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

"Glad to receive Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki of Japan for a farewell call. Appreciate his contributions in deepening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Wish him all success in future endeavors," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Japan has named a new enovy to India. India-Japan relations were elevated to 'Global Partnership' in 2000, 'Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2006, and 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2014. Regular annual summits have been held between India and Japan since 2006.

Apart from the annual summits, regular exchanges take place at other high levels including Foreign Minister, Defense Minister, and National Security Adviser (NSA).

India-Japan Defence and Security partnership forms an integral pillar of bilateral ties. India-Japan defence exchanges have gained strength in recent years due to growing convergence on strategic matters and its significance is growing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region

Bilateral trade totalled USD 21.96 billion during FY 2022- 23. Exports from Japan to India during this period were USD 16.49 billion and imports were USD 5.46 billion.

