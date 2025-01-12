Jaishankar to visit Spain on January 13-14, his first as Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India], January 12 : External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is set to embark on a diplomatic visit to Spain on January 13-14.

This will mark his first visit to Spain, as the Foreign Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

During the visit, EAM will meet the leadership of Spain and hold discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Manuel Albares, on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest.

He will also address the 9th Annual Conference of Spanish Ambassadors and meet the Indian community.

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez paid an official visit to India in October last year at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

According to MEA, this was President Sanchez's first visit to India and the first visit by a President of the Government of Spain to India after 18 years.

The two leaders noted that this visit has renewed the bilateral relationship, infusing it with fresh momentum and setting the stage for a new era of enhanced cooperation between the two countries across various sectors. They also expressed satisfaction at the progress of bilateral relations since Prime Minister Modi's visit to Spain in 2017.

During his visit, President Sanchez and Prime Minister Modi jointly inaugurated the Final Assembly Line Plant of C-295 aircraft co-produced by Airbus Spain and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. at Vadodara. This plant will roll out the first 'Made in India' C295 aircraft in 2026, out of a total of 40 aircraft to be manufactured in India. Airbus Spain is also delivering 16 aircraft in 'fly-away' condition to India, out of which 6 have already been delivered to the Indian Air Force.

They noted that the ongoing bilateral cooperation between the foreign, economy and commerce and defence ministries is working well, and stressed the importance of holding regular dialogues between the concerned ministries/agencies of the two sides with a view to strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in key areas of defence, security including cyber security, trade and economic issues, culture, tourism, education and people-to-people ties.

