Jaishankar visits sports complex in Gujarat, says "encouraged to see the level of fitness"

Rajpipala (Gujarat) [India], May 27 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday visited a physical education sports complex in Rajpipala.

Appreciating the fitness level among people there, the EAM tweeted, "Spent the morning at the Chotubhai Purani College of Physical Education sports complex. So encouraged to see the level of fitness and passion for sports."

The EAM said he is glad to see the same spirit across generations.

On Friday, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar performed Bhoomi Pujan (the Indian tradition of offering prayers to Mother Earth before the beginning of construction work) of two 'Smart Anganwadis' in the Narmada district.

"Health and Anganwadis have a very deep connection, if we strengthen it further then the steps to move forward will become easier, so this time my focus is on smart Anganwadis," he told reporters.

Expressing happiness over performing the Bhoomi Pujan, Jaishankar a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, tweeted, "Had the privilege of performing Bhoomi Pujan of 2 Smart Anganwadis at Vyadhar, Tilakwara in my parliamentary state of Gujarat this morning. Thanks to regional MP Geeta Ben Rathwa ji for being present with me."

"Under MPLADS, special emphasis is being laid on health, nutrition and education which will ensure a bright future for the country," he said.

He also visited Malsamot village in Dediapada taluka of the district and said, "Had the good fortune to visit Malsamot again on Friday. Announced 2 new Anganwadis and one health and wellness centre from MPLADS. I hope that these facilities will bring positive changes in the lives of people."

Later he also visited the Nari Shakti Kendra of Malsamot village and the Ekta Skill Development Centre in Kevadia.

"Nari Shakti Kendra of Malasmot; My first MP fund project! Saw sustainable products made by our sisters there. Appreciate the partnership of the Happy Faces Foundation," he tweeted in Hindi.

Moreover, he also visited Bhadod village in Sagbara the third model village in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor