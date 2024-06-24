Jaishankar's visit to UAE within two weeks of his re-appointment signifies vital India-UAE relations

New Delhi [India], June 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently concluded his official visit to the UAE, which signified the importance India attaches to its relations with the Gulf country as it came within two weeks of his EAM's reappointment.

Jaishankar visited the UAE on Sunday, following the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the margins of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy.

"EAM's visit to the UAE, within two weeks of his re-appointment, signifies the importance India attaches to its relations with the country. The visit marks the continuation of high-level contact between the two countries," the MEA said in a statement.

During the visit, Jaishankar met with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both the Ministers reviewed the multi-faceted India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and expressed happiness at the substantive progress in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation, including commercial and economic collaboration, fintech, education, culture, and people-to-people connect.

They further discussed new areas with untapped potential for further enhancing collaboration.

Moreover, they also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

EAM Jaishankar also participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Abu Dhabi at the Louvre Museum.

The Indian embassy organised the event in partnership with the Louvre Abu Dhabi and witnessed the presence of multiple nationalities.

Jaishankar, along with Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, led the Yoga Day celebrations at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

In his remarks before performing Yoga, Jaishankar noted that Yoga is an Indian tradition but it has now become a truly universal practice. He stated that International Day of Yoga has acted as a motivation, as a magnet, as a method of really gathering people, spreading the practice, actually in a way keeping the planet happier, healthier, and more connected.

He also visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 14 this year.

EAM expressed appreciation that the mandir has become an iconic cultural destination in the UAE with a large number of daily visitors, adding, "In less than 4 months, the mandir has received one million visitors."

"Since July 2023, PM Narendra Modi has visited the UAE thrice, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has visited India twice," the statement noted.

Last year, India also witnessed important milestones in bilateral relations, including the implementation of a local currency trade settlement agreement, the launch of UAE's domestic credit/debit card based on India's RuPay card stack, the setting up of a campus of IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi, fintech collaboration, and commencement of work on IMEEC, among others.

