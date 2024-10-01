Jamaica seeks stronger ties with India in technology, security, and energy

New Delhi [India], October 1 : Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed his country's desire to strengthen cooperation with India in various sectors, including science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), education, digitalisation, security, and energy.

"India positions itself as the knowledge capital of the world... We recognise the remarkable strides made by your government in STEM education and digitalisation. We look forward to learning from India as a beacon of technological advancement," Holness said.

Holness also highlighted Jamaica's interest in India's technology-driven security solutions to enhance national security and border security.

"In light of my administration's effort to enhance the safety and security of our citizens with a focus on strengthening the national security infrastructure and enhancing border security, we see India, a global leader in technology-driven security solutions, as a natural ally," he said.

On energy security, Holness noted that Jamaica shares India's goal to diversify its energy mix by 2030, "Our shared interests, premised on our respective national targets to diversify our energy mix by 2030, provide a platform for deeper cooperation in this sphere," he said.

To further solidify cooperation, Holness announced Jamaica's intention to join the Global Biofuels Alliance, pioneered by the Indian government.

"I am therefore pleased to announce Jamaica's intention to join the Global Biofuels Alliance pioneered by the government of India," he said.

"Jamaica is uniquely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and therefore regards any effort to deal with this existential threat as worthy of support and commendation. For this reason, Jamaica is proud to have been invited by Prime Minister Modi to be a founding member of the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States, the IRIS, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the CDRI," the Jamaica PM added.

The Jamaican PM is on an official visit to India from September 30- October 3. This is his first visit to India, and also the first ever bilateral visit of a Prime Minister of Jamaica to India.

Earlier in the day, the visiting Prime Minister of Jamaica met PM Modi at Hyderabad House here in the national capital and held a bilateral meeting. The bilateral meeting was followed by delegation-level talks between the two leaders.

India and Jamaica share strong historical and cultural linkages, reflected in their shared colonial past, values of democracy and freedom, and passion for cricket.

