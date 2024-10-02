Jamaican PM inaugurates 'Jamaica Marg' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 2 : Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica along with Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle inaugurated the newly named Jamaica Marg in New Delhi highlighting the partnership between the two nations characterized by the Four CsCulture, Cricket, Commonwealth, and CARICOM.

The renaming of the road is a testament to the longstanding friendship between Jamaica and India. During the ceremony, Holness emphasised the importance of mutual respect and cooperation, reflecting on the shared values and growing ties between the two countries.

This development comes at a time when India continues to foster deeper relations with nations across the Caribbean, enhancing cultural, economic, and political ties. The unveiling of Jamaica Marg is a reminder of the global reach of India's diplomatic efforts and the increasing visibility of Jamaica on the world stage.

Earlier, Holness called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday.

Welcoming Holness on his first visit to India, Murmu said that Jamaica holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, especially with our shared love of cricket and music. She added that the Indian diaspora in Jamaica is also a very important link in our relationship, a statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

In a post on X, Murmu said, "Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The two leaders agreed to continue working together to further strengthen bilateral ties, and to achieve reform of multilateral institutions."

The President was happy to note that India-Jamaica relations are growing steadily, including in the areas of trade and economy. The two leaders agreed that there is a need to continue to deepen the partnership at various levels through parliamentary, academic and cultural exchanges, as well as cooperation in international for a, the statement said.

The President appreciated Jamaica's participation in all three editions of the Voice of the Global South Summits organized by India. She noted that both countries are strong advocates for reform of multilateral institutions including the UN Security Council, and have been working together as part of groupings such as the L-69 to achieve this. The President expressed confidence that Prime Minister Holness's visit will further boost ties between our two countries, the statement said.

Holness discussed about shared values, cultural links and historical ties that underline India-Jamaica relations.

In a post on X, Dhankar said, "H.E. Mr. Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, called on Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave today. Discussions between the two leaders centred around the shared values, cultural links and historical ties that underline India-Jamaica relations. They also focused on areas like south south collaboration including India's flagship Indian technical and economic cooperation program effectively used by Jamaica for capacity building and the desire of Jamaica to replicate India's Digital Public Infrastructure, UPI, and high economic growth trajectory. Jamaica also expressed interest in cooperating in education, technology and innovation sectors."

Holness met Nadda in Delhi as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative.

Met and interacted with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Dr Andrew Holness, in New Delhi as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative. We shared valuable perspectives to strengthen our party-to-party ties and deepen our mutual understanding. Our conversation also centered on our shared… pic.twitter.com/4V3eAgOQEM — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 1, 2024

"Met and interacted with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Dr Andrew Holness, in New Delhi as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative. We shared valuable perspectives to strengthen our party-to-party ties and deepen our mutual understanding. Our conversation also centered on our shared goal of strengthening India-Jamaica relations. Looking forward to continued cooperation and mutual progress," he said.

