Janai Purnima: Nepal observes festival of threads at Bagmati River

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 19 : Hundreds of devotees gathered on the embankment of the Bagmati River beside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu to change 'Janai' and tie 'Rakshyabandhan' on the wrists of devotees to mark the festival of Janai Purnima on Monday.

The festival of Janai Purnima is observed annually on Shrawan Shukla Purnima. This year, it coincides with the Janaipurnima and Rishi Tarpani festivals. Celebrated nationwide, these events feature the wearing of the Janai (sacred thread) and Raakhi (Rakshabandhan).

Hundreds of adherents of Vedic Sanatan Dharma thronged the Bagmati embankment taking dips and tying the Rakshasutra (sacred thread) with the guidance of their Guru.

Brahmin priests, adhering to the Vedic traditions, performed chants and penance, and worshipped while tying the Rakshasutra on the right wrist of the devotee.

It is a widely held belief that wearing the Janai and Rakshasutra, with proper chants and blessings by priests protects devotees from negative influences.

"We used to take dips in the river and water resources in the past but now these days the river is not clean so that is out of option; instead I took bath in home itself and wore a new 'Janai' which is changed once in a year. I also tied a Rakshyabandhan on the wrist, there has been a new trend of tying Rakhi but we tie Rakshyabandhan on our hand," Janardan Dhakal, a devotee told ANI.

Commonly called 'Janai Purnima' or 'Rishi Tarpani' the tagadharis or those who wear the 'Janai' (the sacred thread) around their bodies from the left shoulder to right change the sacred thread today after having a haircut and a bath.

'Janai' is a sacred thread that is believed to have emerged from the Yagya, a sacrificial rite or performance of duty.

As per the scriptures, a person who wears this sacred thread is full of energy and this thread has two parts and each part contains three threads: Bramha, Bishnu and Lord Shiva. These threads are also regarded as the symbols of knowledge, meditation and power.

On the other side is nature who also are considered the female companions of male. Saraswati of Bramha, Laxmi of Bishnu and and Parbati of Shiva.

Those who don't wear Janai reach nearby religious sites and receive the 'Raksha Bandhan' thread, which is tied around the wrist as an amulet. The yellow thread is purified through the chanting of mantras by Brahmin priests as a symbol of protection from fear and disease.

It is believed that those wearing "Rakshya Bandhan" would be protected as well as extend the lifespan of the people as well as bring on peace in the life. This sacred thread is made through the combination of 27 different types of threads. In astrology, there are 27 constellations, which hold the name of every human being.

This thread is tied around the wrists following the folklore about King Bali. According to beliefs, Bali earned more virtue which threatened the throne of King Indra. After Bramha tied thread around the wrist, the ritual is followed in remembrance of Lord Bali.

Religious fairs are held at Gosainkunda, an alpine area in Rasuwa District, and at Dansanghu, Triveni in Jumla District to observe the festival with offerings to Lord Shiva.

On the side of Pashupatinath Temple, the Bhagwat Sanyash Ashram Gurukul, near the Ram Temple morning held a mass bathing ceremony and performed the rituals.

The occasion is also observed as 'Kwanti Purnima' by the Newar community. Kwanti, a soup prepared from nine different beans, is a special delicacy added to the Nepali menu today.

In the Tarai region, there is a tradition in which sisters tie an attractive 'Rakhi' around the wrist of their brothers wishing them long lives and prosperity.

Along with this, the Buddhists observe this day in commemoration of Lord Gautam Buddha's victory over the evil power of lust. This episode is well-described in the Buddhist scripture 'Lalitbistar'. A special fair is also organised at Swayambhunath in Kathmandu on this day.

