"Japan and India have great responsibility for peace," Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs says

Washington DC [US], January 20 : The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeshi Iwaya said that Japan and India, sharing common fundamental values, have a great responsibility for peace and prosperity of the international society, a statement by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In response, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he would like to deepen the bilateral relations between both the countries.

Both Ministers exchanged views on concrete efforts for bilateral cooperation in various areas such as security, economy and people-to-people exchange.

The Ministers said that the period between April 2025- March 2026 will be celebrated as "Japan India Science Technology and Innovation Exchange Year".

"Both Ministers exchanged views on concrete efforts for bilateral cooperation in various areas such as security, economy and people-to-people exchange. During the meeting, considering that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the agreement on cooperation in the field of science and technology, they concurred to designate the period from April this year to March of the following year as "Japan India Science Technology and Innovation Exchange Year" (STIY25) to further advance cooperation by leveraging each other's strengths in the fields of science, technology, and innovation. Both Ministers also held discussions on efforts by the Quad (Japan-Australia-India-US)," the statement read.

In a post on X, Japan's MOFA shares some glimpses of the meeting.

On January 19 local time, FM IWAYA held a Japan-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with H.E. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of #India during his visit to Washington D.C. to attend the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony. #US… pic.twitter.com/ELzyj60YPc— MOFA of Japan (@MofaJapan_en) January 20, 2025

"On January 19, commencing at 4:30 pm local time, for approximately 40 minutes, Mr IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a Japan-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India during his visit to Washington DC to attend the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony," the statement said.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet with FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed developments pertaining to Quad."

Good to meet with FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed developments pertaining to Quad. 🇮🇳 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/DLoLyOGdeA — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 19, 2025

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

