Japan announces to resume UNRWA funding following Sweden, Finland and Canada

Tokyo [Japan], March 29 : Japan is looking to resume funding to the United Nations aid agency for Palestinian refugees, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), after suspending assistance over Israeli claims that some of its staff participated in Hamas October 7 attacks, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss ways the agency could enhance its transparency and governance, including ensuring the traceability of funds and the neutrality of staff.

"Japan and the UNRWA confirmed that they will advance final coordination about necessary efforts to resume Japan's contribution," Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement, Al Jazeera reported.

Tokyo's move follows the lifting of similar funding pauses by the European Commission, Canada, Australia, Sweden and Finland in recent weeks.

Al Jazeera reported that Lazzarini told Switzerland's Keystone-ATS news agency on Tuesday that UNRWA had secured funding until the end of May after previously warning the agency could be forced to halt operations in March.

More than one dozen countries suspended funding to UNRWA in January after Israeli authorities alleged that 12 of its staff were involved in Hamas's attacks on southern Israel.

Israeli authorities subsequently claimed that more than 450 UNRWA employees are "military operatives in terror groups in Gaza."

The UN, which is probing the claims, has said Israel has not provided it with evidence to support the allegations.

Founded in 1949, UNRWA provides food, healthcare and education to some 5.9 million Palestinian refugees.

The agency pledged funding worth USD 1.2 billion in 2022, with the biggest contributions coming from the United States, Germany, and the European Union.

