Japan: JCB unveils exclusive offers for foreigners visiting Hokkaido

Hokkaido [Japan], April 3 : The Japanese credit card company JCB has introduced attractions and benefits on a dedicated website for foreigners visiting Hokkaido.

Hokkaido Island in Japan attracts around 27 million foreign visitors annually.

Tourists from various countries, such as the USA, Australia, and Canada, are lured to Hokkaido to experience the unique charm of each season.

Visitors can also discover the rich history, vibrant handicrafts, and dynamic natural landscapes of Hokkaido, including iconic landmarks like Goryokaku Tower and more.

Hokkaido's hospitality spans the vast island, offering tourists diverse experiences throughout their visit.

Yuki Saijo, official of the Global Business Planning Department, JCB, said that from October 2023 to March 2024, JCB offered various benefits in collaboration with numerous member stores, primarily in Hokkaido, to enhance the comfort and convenience of its members' trips.

"With the participation of 70 stores and 30 member stores, JCB provided special and unique services to its members. The Hokkaido campaign received positive feedback and reputation. Following the conclusion of this campaign, JCB aims to continue offering campaigns that provide pleasant and comfortable experiences for its overseas members," Saijo said.

Convenient transportation is vital for enjoying a tour of Hokkaido, given its diverse attractions and unpredictable weather conditions.

From Shin Chitose Airport, the main gateway to Hokkaido, to Sapporo, the island's largest city, travellers have several transportation options available.

Rental cars play a significant role in transportation for tourists exploring Hokkaido. Each car is equipped with snow tyres as a safety measure in case of snowfall.

Moreover, Shiroi Koibito is a renowned sweet that symbolises fame and is known as the "white lover."

Many tourists visit the factory to experience its charm first-hand. The factory has been upgraded to serve as a tourist attraction, drawing a large number of visitors.

