Japan PM vows to "prevent such a calamity from happening again" on anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing

Hiroshima [Japan], August 6 : Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday offered condolences to those who lost their lives in the US atomic bombing, marking the 80th anniversary of the incident.

Speaking at a press conference after attending a memorial ceremony in Hiroshima, western Japan, Ishiba reiterated his government's commitment to peace and nuclear disarmament. He dismissed suggestions of Japan entering a NATO-like nuclear-sharing arrangement with the United States, which became Tokyo's closest ally in the postwar era, Kyodo News reported.

In a post on X, Ishiba said, "Today, I attended the Peace Memorial Ceremony held at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima City. Eighty years have passed since the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, turning this city into a scorched wasteland in an instant, and I respectfully offered my sincere condolences to the spirits of those who lost their lives."

本日、広島市 平和記念公園にて開催された平和記念式典に参列いたしました。 ここ広島に原子爆弾が投下され、このまちが一瞬にして焦土と化してから80年、犠牲となられた御霊に対し、謹んで哀悼の誠を捧げました。 pic.twitter.com/4EH7E8Z9X4 — 石破茂 (@shigeruishiba) August 6, 2025

"After the ceremony, I visited the Peace Memorial Museum again. As the only country capable of conveying the horrors of the atomic bomb to the world, we will pass down the memory of this tragic experience and lead international efforts to prevent such a calamity from happening again. At a meeting in Hiroshima to hear requests from representatives of atomic bomb survivors, I discussed with the delegation steady efforts toward realizing a world without nuclear weapons, initiatives under the Hiroshima Action Plan, support measures for survivors, and the expansion of the Peace Memorial Museum," he added.

式典後、改めて平和記念資料館を訪問いたしました。原子爆弾の恐ろしさを世界に訴えることのできる唯一の国として、悲惨な体験の記憶を継承し、惨禍を繰り返さないための国際社会の取組を主導して参ります。 pic.twitter.com/EBiZ9hKC5H— 石破茂 (@shigeruishiba) August 6, 2025

広島 被爆代表から要望を聞く会にて、代表団の皆様と、核兵器のない世界の実現に向けた着実な努力、ヒロシマ・アクション・プランの取組、被爆者支援策や平和記念資料館の拡充などにつきお話いたしました。 pic.twitter.com/SSl8ogI9Zk— 石破茂 (@shigeruishiba) August 6, 2025

原爆養護ホーム 矢野おりづる園にお伺いいたしました。 こどもたちに被爆体験をお話いただき、平和を学ぶ機会を提供頂いていることに、心より敬意を表します。 pic.twitter.com/CqIDcbG9Yv — 石破茂 (@shigeruishiba) August 6, 2025

Ishiba also met with representatives of atomic bomb survivors and discussed support measures, the Hiroshima Action Plan, and the expansion of the Peace Memorial Museum.

"The government firmly maintains the three non-nuclear principles, and we have no plans to review them," Ishiba said.

He also emphasised the need to consider ways to make the extended deterrence provided by the United States more effective, which includes its nuclear capabilities.

"This does not contradict our stance to ultimately realize a world free of nuclear weapons," said Ishiba, who formerly served as defence minister.

On August 6, 1945, during the final stages of World War II, a uranium bomb was dropped by the US bomber Enola Gay and detonated over Hiroshima, killing an estimated 1,40,000 people by the end of that year, as reported by Kyodo News.

For decades, Japan has adhered to the three non-nuclear principles while being protected under the US nuclear umbrella, Kyodo News reported.

