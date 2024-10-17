Japan reports first bird flu outbreak of the season

Tokyo, Oct 17 A highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza was detected in chickens at a poultry farm in Japan's Hokkaido after several chickens were found dead, marking the country's first confirmed outbreak for this season.

Hokkaido's authorities have begun culling approximately 19,000 chickens at the farm as a preventative measure, which is expected to be completed by Friday.

Movement restrictions were also implemented, banning the transport of chickens and eggs within a 3-kilometre radius of the farm and prohibiting the transport of poultry products outside a 10-kilometre radius, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Hokkaido government urged strict enforcement of containment measures to prevent further spread and assured the public that poultry products currently in circulation are safe for consumption.

In response to the outbreak, the Japanese government has set up an information liaison office at the Prime Minister's Crisis Management Center and begun collecting data in coordination with local authorities.

