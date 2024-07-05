Japan reports surging heatstroke cases as mercury continues to soar

Tokyo, July 5 As Japan faces an intense summer heatwave, surging numbers of heatstroke cases have been reported from across the country.

The rainy season heat claimed a life in the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Oita, where a 90-year-old woman collapsed while working on her farm on Thursday afternoon and was pronounced dead due to heatstroke despite being taken to a nearby hospital, according to the local police.

As of 3 p.m. local time Friday, some 55 people in Tokyo, aged 23 to 90, were rushed to hospitals with suspected heatstroke, according to the Tokyo Fire Department, after the previous day saw a single-day record of 99 people taken to hospital due to the illness, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two men in their 70s were in serious condition, with nearly 80 per cent of the patients being over 60 years old.

On Friday, the mercury rose above 35 degrees Celsius by mid-morning in many areas, with the temperature exceeding 36 degrees Celcius in Tokyo. Heatwave conditions were reported at over 140 locations nationwide during the day, doubling the number from the previous day.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings as temperatures continue to soar, and the heatstroke alert remains in effect across 21 prefectures.

Authorities urged residents to avoid direct sunlight, take frequent breaks, hydrate regularly, and stay cool to prevent heatstroke during the extreme heat.

