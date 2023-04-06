Japan SDF chopper with 10 people disappears near Okinawa

Tokyo, April 6 A helicopter of Japan's Self-Defense Force (SDF) with 10 people on board disappeared on Thursday ...

Tokyo, April 6 A helicopter of Japan's Self-Defense Force (SDF) with 10 people on board disappeared on Thursday off the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, local media reported.

The UH-60 multipurpose chopper flying around Okinawa's Miyakojima Island disappeared from the radar at around 4.40 p.m. (local time), Xinhua news agency quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying.

