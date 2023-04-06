Japan SDF chopper with 10 people disappears near Okinawa
By IANS | Published: April 6, 2023 03:54 PM 2023-04-06T15:54:04+5:30 2023-04-06T16:05:16+5:30
Tokyo, April 6 A helicopter of Japan's Self-Defense Force (SDF) with 10 people on board disappeared on Thursday ...
Tokyo, April 6 A helicopter of Japan's Self-Defense Force (SDF) with 10 people on board disappeared on Thursday off the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, local media reported.
The UH-60 multipurpose chopper flying around Okinawa's Miyakojima Island disappeared from the radar at around 4.40 p.m. (local time), Xinhua news agency quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app