Japan to closely monitor meeting of Russian, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers: Chief Secretary

Japan intends to closely follow the course of the meeting between Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, scheduled for March 10 in the Turkish city of Antalya, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.

"We are aware of the reports about the meeting scheduled for March 10. We intend to monitor the progress of the talks very closely," Matsuno said.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

