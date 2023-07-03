Japan to provide academic scholarships for Afghan students for master, doctorate-level programs

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 3 : The Embassy of Japan in Afghanistan announced that it will provide scholarships to Afghan students in Japan at master and doctorate level programs, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. The announcement of the Japanese Embassy in Kabul made the announcement amid the Taliban's restrictions on women and girls' education.

On July 2, the Japanese Embassy in Afghanistan in a tweet said that Tokyo will provide academic opportunities for Afghan students in Japan starting in 2024 at the master-level and doctorate-level programs. The Embassy announced that the selection process will soon begin in cooperation with the Aga Khan Foundation.

Japanese Embassy in Afghanistan tweeted, "Embassy of Japan is pleased to announce scholarship (MA & Dr. course) to Afghan students who wish to explore academic opportunity in Japan from 2024. Embassy will start selection process in cooperation with the Aga Khan Foundation. Pls see attachment."

Earlier, Taliban-led Acting Minister of Higher Education Nada Mohammad Nadim in a meeting with Japan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Okada Takashi called for increased cooperation of Tokyo for providing academic scholarships and learning opportunities to Afghan students, according to Khaama Press report.

Last week, Taliban Governor for central Bamyan province Mullah Abdullah Sarhadi held a meeting with Okada Takashi and called for academic scholarship programs for Afghan students, Khaama Press reported.

The Japanese scholarship scheme for Afghan students will start in 2024. Meanwhile, Taliban ban on girls above the sixth grade from attending schools continues to remain implemented since they came to power in 2021. International community has condemned Taliban's restriction on girls education.

Earlier in June, graduates of a medical school in Afghanistan's Paktia University on their graduation day called on the Taliban to reopen schools and universities for girls immediately, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported, adding that the graduates stressed that girls have the right to education and their time should not be wasted.

Ahmadullah, a graduate student, said there were girls with them during this period. He further said that girls have been banned from universities after the Taliban seized power in August 2021, according to the TOLO News report.

Mohammad Mustafa, a graduate student, said, "In a society, we need female and male doctors." Some of the family members of the graduate students who took part in the ceremony expressed hope that one day their daughters will get the graduation certificate along with the boys.

Dawood, a Paktia resident, said, "We all want to reopen schools and universities for girls and for girls to also get their diplomas along with the boys." According to TOLO News report, Baraktullah Takal, a Paktia resident, said, "We call on higher education to allow girls to go to schools and universities because we need female doctors."

