Japan-US relations at critical juncture as China 'not good neighbour': US Ambassador to Japan

Ahead of US-Japan Security Consultative Committee "2+2" Meeting, 2022 that will be held today, the newly appointed US Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday (local time) said that Japan-US relations are at a critical juncture as China is "not a good neighbour, and it is not one that advances the interests of the region."

Emanuel made the comment in an exclusive interview with NHK World in Washington.

The new ambassador said the two countries are "at a critical point, at a critical juncture, to really advance this friendship, alliance, and the value system that brings the two people and two democracies together to advance us on a set of value systems," reported NHK World.

He said President Joe Biden had asked him in December 2020 to take the position, before the president took office.

Emanuel said he felt that he would have "very big shoes to fill" not only because of how important Japan is.

Referring to China regarding Hong Kong and the South China Sea, he emphasized that Japan and the US should demonstrate that they can contribute to developing the region, reported NHK World.

He also said he will be honest and forthright "about our strengths and about our challenges that we share together, and be open and receptive to how to solve them together."

The US-Japan Security Consultative Committee "2+2" Meeting, 2022 will be held today to strengthen the alliance and to address global challenges amid Chinese assertiveness in the region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, joined by US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, will meet virtually with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo on January 6, for the 2022 US-Japan Security Consultative Committee ("2+2") Meeting, read a US Department of State statement.

The 2+2 Meeting has long been a high-level forum for US-Japan foreign and defence policy cooperation.

( With inputs from ANI )

