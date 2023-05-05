Japanese cop allegedly commits suicide at PM's Office

Tokyo, May 5 A Japanese police officer allegedly committed in a restroom at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Friday, investigators said.

The 25-year-old officer of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)'s riot squad was found bleeding from the head in the restroom inside the west gate guard station at the Prime Minister's Office and was taken to hospital but was soon confirmed dead, according to the MPD.

A gun was found on the floor near the body and a bullet had been fired, reports Xinhua news agency.

No suicide note was found, the MPD said.

Investigators said the officer, identified as Yuta Kurokawa, appeared to have taken his own life with the gun he was carrying.

