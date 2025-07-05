Japanese Envoy to India offers prayers at Hanumangarhi, Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 : Japanese Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, on Saturday visited Ayodhya, where he offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Ambassador, accompanied by his team, was seen wearing garlands and sporting a 'teeka' after offering prayers at the sacred sites.

Keiichi's visit to Ayodhya came a day after his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

In a post on X, Keiichi said, "Concurred with Yogi Adityanath for Japan- UP cooperation in investment, technologies, human-resource development and tourism.

Look forward to working with CM Yogi by putting the right eye of the daruma doll as a promise of our collaboration: the left will be put when it comes true."

Yogi Adityanath said, "Had a fruitful meeting and meaningful discussion with Mr. Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, at my official residence in Lucknow today."

The Ambassador also had Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani in Lucknow.

In a post on X, he said, "Enjoyed Hyderabadi Mutton Biriyani and some Awadhi zayka in the "City of Nawabs!!"

The meeting came a day after the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi hosted the "Conference of Battery and Critical Minerals Ecosystem" on July 3.

Sharing details of the event on social media platform X, Keiichi wrote, "Yesterday we hosted 'Conference of Battery and Critical Minerals Ecosystem' in the embassy. With more than 200 participants from more than 70 companies, we united for future collaboration in the sector between India and Japan."

The conference aligns with the broader push to strengthen India-Japan economic tiesa theme that was also highlighted earlier this year during the 48th Joint Meeting of the Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee (JIBCC) and its Indian counterpart, the India-Japan Business Cooperation Committee (IJBCC), held in New Delhi on March 6.

He also visited the Indian Blind and Para Judo Association and interacted with the players there.

In a post on X, he said, "Excited to meet future Olympians/Paralympians, and medalists, at Indian Blind and Para Judo Association, Lucknow, UP. Japan continues to support their passion, fair-play spirit & quest for excellence."

