Japanese Foreign Minister urges China to address security concerns in East and South China Seas

Beijing [China], December 26 : Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi on Wednesday held a meeting and working lunch with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, with their discussions focused on a wide range of issues, including economic cooperation, security concerns in the East China and South China Seas, and regional and global challenges such as Taiwan, Ukraine, and North Korea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan in a statement said, "The two foreign ministers, under a broad direction of comprehensively promoting a "Mutually Beneficial Relationship Based on Common Strategic Interests" and building "constructive and stable Japan-China relations," concurred that they would make joint efforts to reduce issues and concerns and increase cooperation and coordination. The two ministers confirmed that they would further strengthen communication at various levels and in a wide range of fields, accelerate necessary consultations and work, and make utmost efforts to realise concrete results by utilising opportunities including high-level communication and interaction, including between the leaders and foreign ministers."

Minister Iwaya during the meeting expressed Japan's serious concerns about the situation in the East China Sea, including the situation surrounding the Senkaku Islands, and the intensification of Chinese military activities, the buoys, and China's unilateral development of natural resources, and urged the Chinese side to address these issues.

The Japanese Foreign Minister also expressed concerns about the situations in the South China Sea and others, and with regards to Taiwan, he stated that Japan is closely monitoring relevant developments, including the recent military activities, and reiterated that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is extremely important for the international community, including Japan.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional issues such as the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the response to North Korea, including the nuclear and missile issues and the abduction issue.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry added, "The two foreign ministers also reaffirmed that Japan and China have an important responsibility in the peace and prosperity of the region and the international community and confirmed to actively engage in dialogue on the regional situation and global issues."

This was Iwaya's first visit to China as Japan's top diplomat, according to Kyodo News. The last time a Japanese foreign minister travelled to China was in April 2023 when Yoshimasa Hayashi visited Beijing.

