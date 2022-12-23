Japanese, Indian air forces to hold joint fighter jet training from Jan 16 to 26

Japan's Air Self-Defence Force has said that it will carry out joint fighter training along with Indian Air Force from January 16-26. According to officials, it will be the first such training with India to happen in Japan, NHK reported.

The Indian Air Force is expected to involve four Sukhoi-30 and other aircraft in the joint fighter jet training in Japan. Furthermore, four F-2 and four F-15 fighter jets from Japanese side will participate in the training, as per the NHK World report. The sites for the joint fighter training of Japan and India will include the Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki Prefecture and its surrounding airspace.

According to Japanese officials, the exercise is aimed at promoting mutual understanding and bolstering defence cooperation between the two nations. According to NHK, Japan's Air Self-Defence Force noted that India will be fifth nation to conduct fighter jet training in Japan after US, Australia, UK and Germany. As per the news report, Japan, India, the United States and Australia are strengthening cooperation in security and other sectors within the QUAD framework.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida agreed that the two nations should arrange a joint exercise involving fighter jets at an early date. According to the press release issued by Prime Minister's office, the two leaders agreed to further bolster bilateral security and defence cooperation, including in the area of defence manufacturing.

"The two leaders agreed to further enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation, including in the area of defence manufacturing," the press release said.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment towards a "free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region." The two leaders welcomed the progress in the QUAD's "contemporary and constructive agenda," including vaccines and scholarships. The last meeting between PM Modi and Kishida took place in Japan. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed regional and global issues and exchanged views on further deepening bilateral relations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor