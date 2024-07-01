Japanese supermarket chain operator official detained in Myanmar for allegedly selling rice above set prices

Tokyo [Japan], July 1 : A Japanese supermarket chain operator Aeon Co on Monday said that a senior official of a joint venture in Myanmar has been detained, with the military junta saying he was held along with 10 others for allegedly violating rules on the selling price of rice, Kyodo News, a Japan-based news agency reported.

Aeon named the official as Hiroshi Kasamatsu, 53, an employee of Aeon Orange Co, adding it would cooperate with local authorities' investigations while seeking support from the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar.

According to the junta, which has ruled the country since ousting its civilian government in a February 2021 coup, Kasamatsu and 10 Myanmar nationals have been held for selling rice at a price around 50 per cent to 70 per cent higher than the level mandated by the authorities.

The Japanese embassy said a lawyer who met Kasamatsu at a police station in Yangon where he is believed to have been interrogated told them he has no health issues. "We are in the process of confirming the facts, but we are calling for his early release. We will also provide necessary support," an official from the embassy said.

Japan's top government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said that the government is urging Myanmar's authorities to release the official at the earliest and is communicating with the company.

The detention of a Japanese-affiliated company official in Myanmar came despite Japan having not imposed sanctions on the Southeast Asian country's military or associated individuals and groups following the coup, unlike Western countries. The incident could cast a shadow over other businesses linked to Japan in the country, Kyodo News said.

Aeon Orange was established in 2016 with local retailer Creation Myanmar Group of Companies.

The junta has sought to stabilize the market by fixing the prices of necessary goods, including rice, and setting a reference exchange rate for Myanmar's currency, the Kyat, which has weakened significantly since the coup.

